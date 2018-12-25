Passengers aboard diverted flight land safely in Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — Passengers who were aboard a Delta Air Lines flight that made an emergency landing on a remote Alaskan island have arrived safely at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Delta spokesman Drake Castaneda said in an email Tuesday that the customers took off on an alternative aircraft from Shemya and arrived in Seattle at about 10 p.m. Monday Pacific time.

The original flight from Beijing to Seattle carrying 194 passengers was diverted to a military base on the island in Alaska’s Aleutians chain due to a potential engine issue.

Delta sent another aircraft with maintenance technicians, airport customer service agents and a new crew to operate the flight to Seattle to pick up the stranded passengers.

Castaneda did not respond to questions Tuesday seeking details about the engine problems.

