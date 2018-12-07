Listen Live Sports

Polish political leader rejects converting to euro currency

December 7, 2018 2:55 pm
 
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The leader of Poland’s ruling party has spoken out against having Poland convert to using the European Union’s shared currency, the euro.

Jaroslaw Kaczynski suggested that as the Poles aspire to western European living standards, sticking with the local zloty currency would protect them during international financial crises. At the same time, this strong critic of the EU said that Poland’s strong position in the 28-member bloc will help improve Polish living standards.

Kaczynski spoke at the party’s parliamentary policy meeting Friday.

An EU member since 2004, Poland has been ambivalent about converting to the euro, saying it first needs to meet all the necessary criteria. Nineteen European nations currently use the euro.

