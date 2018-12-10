Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Rail strike leads to traffic jams in Germany

December 10, 2018 4:10 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — German train workers have gone on strike, leading to cancellations in the country’s long-distance and commuter rail system and making tens of thousands of employees and school children late.

Employees of Deutsche Bahn, the country’s biggest rail system, went on strike Monday morning for several hours after failing to reach a deal on pay in their current wage negotiations.

The German news agency dpa reported that in some parts of the country such as Bavaria almost all trains came to a halt in the morning, leading to traffic congestion on the roads as people struggled to make it to work on time.

The EVG labor union had called for the strike, which is a common tactic during wage negotiations in Germany.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US, Japan, Australia team up for Operation Christmas Drop

Today in History

1865: Slavery abolished in America