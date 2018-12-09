Listen Live Sports

Search begins for 4 missing at West Virginia coal mine

December 9, 2018 1:55 pm
 
CLEAR CREEK, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia mine rescue team is searching for four people reported missing at an underground coal mine.

The state Office of Miner’s Health, Safety and Training says in a news release it began assisting the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday. The search is at Elk Run Coal Co.’s Rock House Powellton Mine near Clear Creek.

The statement says an abandoned ATV the four were believed to be riding was found near the mine entrance.

Members of the state mine safety office and mine parent company Alpha Natural Resources entered the mine Sunday afternoon to begin the search.

According to the mine safety office, coal has not been mined at the underground location for two years.

