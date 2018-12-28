Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Spanish economy up 0.6 percent in third quarter of 2018

December 28, 2018 8:50 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s national statistics office says that the country’s economy grew 0.6 percent in the third quarter of 2018.

The office expects Spain’s economy to finish 2018 with annual growth of 2.4 percent, compared to 3.7 percent last year.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Friday that his government expects the economy to maintain its rate of growth in the coming months.

“Spain leads growth among the leading European countries,” Sanchez said Friday. “All indicators say Spain will maintain or improve upon these numbers in the fourth semester of 2018 and likely in the first semester of 2019 as well.”

Advertisement

Spain has seen economic growth for 19 consecutive quarters since emerging from a three-year recession in late 2013.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|7 NCSE 2019
1|8 Small Business Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NY National Guard conducts 'ammo transport'

Today in History

1896: Utah becomes the 45th state in the Union