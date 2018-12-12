Listen Live Sports

Spice spat: Old Bay sues New Bae for trademark infringement

December 12, 2018 10:04 am
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — A clash of seasonings is looming in federal court, as Maryland’s Old Bay seeks to protect its trademark in a lawsuit against another spice blend, New Bae.

The Daily Record reports Old Bay maker McCormick & Co. sued this week to stop Pittsburgh-based Primal Palate from using the “New Bae” name.

The paleo diet-centered Primal Palate launched New Bae as an organic blend in October 2017, touting its suitability for crab legs, fries and Bloody Marys. McCormick asserts Primal Palate has used taglines like “Out with the Old, and in with the NEW” to capitalize on Old Bay’s “fame and goodwill.”

The lawsuit says Primal Palate responded to a cease-and-desist by acknowledging New Bae’s name was a “nod” to Old Bay.

Primal Palate didn’t respond to the newspaper’s comment request.

Information from: The Daily Record of Baltimore, http://www.thedailyrecord.com

