Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Target to pay $7.4M to settle California waste suit

December 5, 2018 8:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Target store chain has agreed to pay $7.4 million to settle California allegations that it improperly dumped hazardous waste into landfills, ranging from batteries to drugs and syringes.

Minnesota-based Target didn’t acknowledge any wrongdoing in the lawsuit settlement filed Wednesday in Alameda County Superior Court.

The state and some two dozen local governments alleged that between 2012 and 2016, Target mishandled hazardous waste ranging from batteries and aerosol cans to fluorescent light bulbs.

Target will pay $3.2 million in fines, $3 million to conduct compliance inspections and audits of its trash facilities, plus additional money for environmental projects.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

It’s the second settlement of allegations that Target violated hazardous waste rules. Under a 2011 settlement, Target agreed to pay $22.5 million in penalties, court fees and environmental funding.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|14 Washington Technology DHS Industry...
12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First lady visits sailors aboard USS George H.W. Bush

Today in History

1962: NASA flies first spacecraft by Venus