The Latest: 130 gravesites disturbed at Connecticut cemetery

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — The Latest on the mass desecrations of graves at a Connecticut cemetery (all times local):

2:40 p.m.

Officials say about 130 graves were disturbed at a Connecticut cemetery that includes the remains of Civil War veterans to make way for new graves over the past seven years.

Police and other officials in Bridgeport, Connecticut, held a news conference Thursday, hours after the longtime caretaker at Park Cemetery was arrested.

Complaints from relatives of those buried at the cemetery led police to search the property in September. Officials say gravestones and human remains were moved to make way for the newly dead, while human bones, casket pieces and broken gravestones were found in the woods.

Caretaker Dale LaPrade was charged with felony interference with a cemetery and released on a promise to appear in court Dec. 18. She declined to comment.

Relatives called the arrest justice for their loved ones.

