The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
Trader Joe’s store loses power, donates 10K pounds of food

December 28, 2018 7:40 am
 
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Severe storms caused a New Orleans area Trader Joe’s store to lose power, prompting the chain to donate more than 10,000 pounds (4,500 kilograms) of perishable groceries to a food bank.

News outlets report the Metairie store lost power for most of the day Thursday and contacted Second Harvest Food Bank about donating the food.

Food bank spokesman Jay Vise says the donation included refrigerated and frozen items and will be distributed across 23 parishes. The food bank’s chief impact officer, Melanie McGuire, says it’s often hard to come by highly nutritious and perishable food donations.

