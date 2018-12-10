Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Travel software company Travelport targeted in $4.4B deal

December 10, 2018 6:59 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — A pair of buyout firms is planning to take the travel software company Travelport private in a deal worth about $4.4 billion.

Travelport Worldwide Ltd. said Monday that affiliates of Siris Capital Group LLC and Evergreen Coast Capital Corp. will pay $15.75 for each of its shares.

The Langley, U.K., tech company can seek offers from other buyers through Jan. 23, 2019.

The proposed deal is expected to close in the first half of 2019. It still needs approval from shareholders and regulators.

Advertisement

Shares rose 1.3 percent before the market opened on Monday.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US, Japan, Australia team up for Operation Christmas Drop

Today in History

1865: Slavery abolished in America