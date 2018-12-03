Tribune Media, Amazon rise; GlaxoSmithKline, Discovery fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:

Tribune Media Co., up $4.72 to $44.98

The TV station owner agreed to be acquired by Nexstar, four months after a bid from Sinclair Broadcast Group collapsed.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC, down $3.26 to $38.61

The drugmaker agreed to acquire Tesaro, which makes the ovarian cancer treatment Zejula.

Amazon.com Inc., up $82.19 to $1,772.36

The Wall Street Journal reported that the online retail giant is testing cashier-free checkout technology for bigger stores.

Exxon Mobil Corp., up $1.72 to $81.22

Shares of energy companies rose along with a sharp increase in the price of crude oil.

Apple Inc., up $6.24 to $184.82

Technology stocks rose after President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping announced a trade truce.

Ford Motor Co., up 19 cents to $9.60

Shares in automakers rose after Trump said China would reduce tariffs on cars imported from the U.S.

Discovery Inc., down $2.52 to $28.20

The media company told an investor conference it expected to see less advertising revenue than it had forecast.

Wynn Resorts Ltd., up $10.39 to $119.79

Gambling revenue in Macau rose last month at a higher rate than analysts expected.

