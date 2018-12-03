Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Tribune Media, Amazon rise; GlaxoSmithKline, Discovery fall

December 3, 2018 4:36 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:

Tribune Media Co., up $4.72 to $44.98

The TV station owner agreed to be acquired by Nexstar, four months after a bid from Sinclair Broadcast Group collapsed.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC, down $3.26 to $38.61

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The drugmaker agreed to acquire Tesaro, which makes the ovarian cancer treatment Zejula.

Amazon.com Inc., up $82.19 to $1,772.36

The Wall Street Journal reported that the online retail giant is testing cashier-free checkout technology for bigger stores.

Exxon Mobil Corp., up $1.72 to $81.22

Shares of energy companies rose along with a sharp increase in the price of crude oil.

Apple Inc., up $6.24 to $184.82

Technology stocks rose after President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping announced a trade truce.

Ford Motor Co., up 19 cents to $9.60

Shares in automakers rose after Trump said China would reduce tariffs on cars imported from the U.S.

Discovery Inc., down $2.52 to $28.20

The media company told an investor conference it expected to see less advertising revenue than it had forecast.

Wynn Resorts Ltd., up $10.39 to $119.79

Gambling revenue in Macau rose last month at a higher rate than analysts expected.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 Writing Persuasive Federal Proposals -...
12|11 CDM & Eggs
12|11 The Identity Governance Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Child battling cancer becomes honorary Air Force fighter pilot

Today in History

1815: Madison presents trade agreement to Congress