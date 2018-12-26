Listen Live Sports

Va. liquor stores have 20th record-breaking year in a row

December 26, 2018 4:50 am
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginians bought more alcohol in the state’s beverage control stores and restaurants as the state agency saw record sales for the 20th year in a row.

The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority said in a new report that its total sales were $983.3 million in fiscal year 2018. That’s up $43 million from the previous year.

The agency attributes the sales increase in part to opening five new stores across the state, including a superstore at Dulles International Airport.

Tito’s Handmade domestic vodka was the number one seller in fiscal 2018, bringing in $33.4 million. Hennessy cognac, the top seller in 2017, was No. 2 with $33.1 million in gross sales.

