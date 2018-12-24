Listen Live Sports

Virginia giving large grants for debt-collection call center

December 24, 2018 4:35 am
 
DANVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia is giving more than $3 million in grants to a help a debt-collection company open up a new call center.

Gov. Ralph Northam’s office announced PRA Group plans to spend $15.1 million to build a new call center in Danville. The project is expected to create 500 new jobs.

Northam approved a $1.5 million grant for the project. The state’s Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission approved a $1.7 million grant for the project. The Tobacco commission also approved a $1.7 million loan.

PRA Group is also eligible for other state assistance.

The company is one of the country’s largest debt-recovery funds.

