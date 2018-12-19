Virginia state fair to award $22k in scholarships

DOSWELL, Va. (AP) — Students who exhibited cattle, sheep, goats or pigs in the 2018 Virginia state fair as part of the 4-H and Future Farmers of America youth livestock program are eligible to apply for 12 scholarships.

The scholarships offered by the state fair total $18,755. They will be offered in three age groups: Juniors, 9-12; Intermediate, 13-15; and Seniors, 16 and older.

In addition, two other scholarships totaling $3,500 are available for any youth who exhibited during the fair.

Details and applications can be found at StateFairVa.org.

Applications must be completed electronically and received by Jan. 18.

Since 2013, the state fair has awarded more than 1,250 scholarships and has dedicated more than $467,000 to youth education.

