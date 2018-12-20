Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Virginia’s Middle Peninsula to get new winery

December 20, 2018 5:06 am
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s Middle Peninsula is set to get its second winery.

Gov. Ralph Northam’s office announced Wednesday that Zoll Vineyards plans to open a new farm-to-table winery in Gloucester County.

Northam’s office said the vineyard will make a wines, meads and ciders using Virginia-grown groups and honey.

Northam approved a $10,000 grant for the winery, which will be matched by local funds.

Advertisement

The winery plants to spend $436,000 to open the winery and create 14 new jobs.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Night fire in Afghanistan

Today in History

1832: Calhoun resigns vice presidency