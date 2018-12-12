Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Woman sues Royal Caribbean over husband’s zip line death

December 12, 2018 5:37 pm
 
MIAMI (AP) — A woman claims Royal Caribbean Cruises is responsible for a zip line accident that killed her husband on the Honduran island of Roatan.

Court records show that attorneys for 27-year-old Shir Frenkel sued the company in Miami federal court last month, seeking more than $1 million in damages.

The lawsuit says Frenkel and her husband, 24-year-old Igal Tyszman, were passengers on the Allure of the Seas in July when they booked the Extreme Caribe Zip Line Tour at the ship’s excursion desk. The suit claims they collided in midair, killing Tyszman and seriously injuring Frenkel.

The suit says the excursion was operated by an independent contractor, but guests were misled to believe it was operated by Royal Caribbean.

A Royal Caribbean spokesman says the company doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

