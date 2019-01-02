Listen Live Sports

2 arrested in clashes between taxi drivers, police in Madrid

January 24, 2019 9:07 am
 
MADRID (AP) — Spanish police say that two taxi drivers protesting for tighter regulations for app-based ride-hailing services have been arrested in clashes with police in Madrid that slightly injured three officers.

Protestors clashed with police for a second straight day on Thursday outside a trade exhibition center in the Spanish capital where a major tourism fair is being held.

Taxi drivers are on a strike to demand the regional government take similar steps announced for Barcelona, where a weeklong strike by the taxi sector ended on Wednesday when authorities agreed to oblige users of apps like Uber and Cabify to contract rides in advance.

The association representing ride-hailing companies in Barcelona says that the regulations will lead to the “disappearance” of the service and the loss of 3,500 jobs.

