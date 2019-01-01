Listen Live Sports

Alabama company recalls hot sausages due to metal bits

January 1, 2019 4:00 pm
 
SELMA, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama company has recalled tons of hot sausages because they may be contaminated with bits of metal.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s recall notice says it has not had any reports of injury from the R.L. Zeigler Co. sausages, which were shipped nationwide from Selma, Alabama.

The notice dated Sunday says the recall affects about 5.8 tons (5.26 metric tons) of chicken and pork sausage labeled as “red hots” — some of them also labeled “extra hot.”

They all are 24-ounce (680-gram) packages holding about nine links of sausage with a use-by date of Jan. 24.

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service says Zeigler received complaints on Dec. 13 and 27, investigated them, and notified the agency Saturday.

