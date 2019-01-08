Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Alaska resumes online applications for oil-wealth checks

January 8, 2019 7:22 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The state has resumed accepting applications online for checks from Alaska’s oil-wealth fund after resolving what the Department of Revenue described as “software kinks.”

The department in a statement said the system was brought back online late Monday after extensive testing.

State revenue officials last Tuesday closed the online application system for what it described as technical issues that prevented applicants from submitting their forms.

The department at the time said there were reports that some applicants had inadvertently seen personal information from other applicants who had already filed for their Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend. The department said the site would not reopen until officials were confident that submitted personal information is safe and secure.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

A counter on the dividend division website showed thousands of people had applied so far.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard members practice rope climbing techniques

Today in History

1943: FDR first president to travel by airplane