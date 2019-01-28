Listen Live Sports

American Airlines rises, while Caterpillar, Hess, Vale drop

January 28, 2019 4:38 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:

Caterpillar Inc., down $12.49 to $124.37

The heavy machinery maker’s results fell short of Wall Street expectations as the company faces a weaker market in China.

Nvidia Corp., down $22.14 to $138.01

The chipmaker cut its fourth-quarter revenue forecast, citing a slowdown in China.

Versum Materials Inc., up $5.02 to $36.67

The specialty materials maker is being bought by Entegris in a stock-for-stock deal.

Vale SA, down $2.46 to $11.20

The Brazilian mining operator faces potentially hefty legal and financial challenges in the wake of a deadly mine disaster.

Chemical Financial Corp., up $2.28 to $44.75

The bank is being bought by TCF Financial Corp. in a stock deal worth about $3.6 billion.

Zayo Group Holdings Inc., up 72 cents to $27.42

Media reports say the communications technology company is a potential buyout target for Alphabet Inc.

American Airlines Group Inc., up $1.59 to $36.57

The airline and its peers entered a new week with the government reopening after a month of dealing with TSA staffing concerns.

Hess Corp., down $1.37 to $51.73

The company and its peers face declining oil prices and more potential uncertainty over turmoil in Venezuela.

