The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
Arconic and Stanley Black and Decker slide while eBay leaps

January 22, 2019 4:40 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:

Arconic Inc., down $3.25 to $17.09

The aluminum products company said it’s no longer considering selling itself.

eBay Inc., up $1.90 to $32.90

Activist investor Elliott Management said it bought a stake in eBay and is pushing it to consider splitting off two businesses.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc., down $21.19 to $115.69

The tool maker gave a disappointing 2019 profit forecast.

Johnson & Johnson, down $1.89 to $128.80

The health care products company forecast weaker revenue growth in 2019 than analysts expected.

Lam Research Corp., down $7.66 to $139.89

Technology companies, especially chipmakers, fell as investors worried about economic growth in China and worldwide.

Starbucks Corp., up 69 cents to $65.39

The company will expand its delivery service and intends to offer delivery from almost a quarter of its U.S. shops.

ConocoPhillips, down $2.15 to $65.75

Energy company stocks fell along with the price of oil on Tuesday.

TRI Pointe Group Inc., down 47 cents to $12.07

Homebuilders fell after the National Association of Realtors said sales of already-built homes slipped in December.

