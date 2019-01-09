Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Asst. principal accused of harassing trans boy may keep job

January 9, 2019 6:17 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — The board of education in Harrison County, West Virginia, has voted to allow the conditional return of an assistant principal accused of harassing a transgender high school student.

The Exponent Telegram reports the board voted Tuesday to allow Liberty High School Assistant Principal Lee Livengood to return to his role next month if he meets a set of undisclosed requirements.

Fifteen-year-old student Michael Critchfield said Livengood harassed him in a bathroom in November and ordered him to use the urinal before saying, “You freak me out.”

Livengood was suspended with pay on Dec. 18 for four days before the school’s holiday break. The board decided he should remain suspended without pay until February.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Superintendent Mark Manchin promised diversity training to prevent similar incidents.

___

Information from: The Exponent Telegram, http://www.theet.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard members practice rope climbing techniques

Today in History

1943: FDR first president to travel by airplane