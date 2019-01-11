Listen Live Sports

Brewery launch is on target in former missile command center

January 11, 2019
 
PITTSBURGH (AP) — A new brewery is set to launch in a Cold War-era missile command center near Pittsburgh.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports Grist House Craft Brewery has set its sights on a structure known as “the bunker building” at the former Nike missile base.

It was one of several U.S. Army-operated bases using anti-aircraft guns and Nike and Hercules missiles to defend Pittsburgh from Soviet attack in the 1950s and 1960s.

The building will become the brewery’s main production hub. The vast location also will have room for an extensive basement barrel-aging program, a taproom and a retail space.

It sits atop one of the highest points in Allegheny County, in Collier Township.

The owners recently closed on the building but are keeping the opening date top secret.

Information from: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, http://www.post-gazette.com

