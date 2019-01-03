Listen Live Sports

Buchli, Kavandi selected for US Astronaut Hall of Fame

January 3, 2019 3:12 pm
 
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Veteran astronauts James Buchli and Janet Kavandi have been selected for induction into the United States Astronaut Hall of Fame.

Buchli, a native of Fargo, North Dakota, was a member of four space flights. He has orbited the earth 319 times. He retired from the U.S. Marine Corps and the NASA Astronaut Office in 1992. He currently works with the Boeing Defense and Space Group in Houston.

Kavandi, a native of Springfield, Missouri, is a veteran of three space flights. She logged more than 33 days in space and orbited the earth 535 times. She served in various leadership capacities with NASA and is currently director of NASA’s John H. Glenn Research Center in Cleveland.

The induction ceremony is scheduled April 6 at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in Florida.

