Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Building in India collapses as workers add floor; 6 dead

January 24, 2019 8:32 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW DELHI (AP) — At least six people were killed when a building collapsed Thursday in northern India as workers were adding an additional floor to it, police said.

Police officer Satbir Singh said a fourth story was being constructed on the building when it collapsed in a village on the outskirts of Gurgaon in Haryana state. It was unclear whether the additional floor had been approved by authorities.

Singh said dozens of rescuers were searching for people who could be trapped in the debris.

Building collapses are common in India as builders try to cut corners by using substandard materials and as multistory structures are built with inadequate supervision or approval.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Defense technology experts share cybersecurity strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

A massive demand for housing and pervasive corruption often result in builders adding unauthorized floors or putting up illegal buildings.

A collapse in 2013 killed at least 72 people in Mumbai.

___

This story has been corrected to show that collapse was Thursday instead of Wednesday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
1|29 AFCEA Bethesda 11th Annual Health IT...
1|29 Down & Dirty - GSA schedules - A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Michael Monsoor commissioning ceremony

Today in History

2002: George W. Bush first uses phrase 'axis of evil'