Bulgaria hopes to adopt euro by 2022

January 29, 2019 9:05 am
 
SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria’s prime minister says his country still aims to adopt the euro by 2022 despite some opposition by some local businesses.

Speaking at a business forum in the capital Tuesday, Boyko Borissov said that one of the important benefits of Bulgaria’s planned accession to the euro will be that the country’s banking system will become more disciplined.

Addressing opponents of the plan, he said: “I am certain that those who gladly use the banks to finance their own private business in an uncontrolled way will be strongly opposed.”

Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov voiced hope that the country would enter the EU banking union and the two-year process that leads to joining the euro this summer. This would allow the country to adopt the euro in January 2022, he said.

