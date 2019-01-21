Listen Live Sports

Bus collides with oil tanker in Pakistan, killing 13

January 21, 2019 11:34 am
 
QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani official says a bus has collided with an oil tanker, killing 13 passengers and leaving another 16 with severe burns.

Local administrator Shabbir Mengal says the crash happened Monday in the southwestern Baluchistan province bordering Iran. He says rescuers have recovered 13 bodies and sent those with severe wounds to Karachi.

Witnesses say the bus was carrying fuel smuggled from Iran in plastic containers.

Road accidents are common in Pakistan, where traffic laws are weakly enforced.

