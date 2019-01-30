CACI International: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) _ CACI International Inc. (CACI) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $68.6 million.

The Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $2.71 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.30 per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $1.18 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.19 billion.

Advertisement

CACI International expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.96 to $10.35 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.88 billion to $5.03 billion.

CACI International shares have climbed 10 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $158.78, a climb of 13 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CACI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CACI

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.