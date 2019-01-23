Listen Live Sports

Capital One and Abbott fall while IBM and Comcast jump

January 23, 2019
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:

IBM Corp., up $10.37 to $132.89

The technology and consulting company gave strong forecasts for 2019 after reporting its fourth-quarter results.

Procter & Gamble Co., up $4.40 to $94.84

The consumer products giant gave a more optimistic annual forecast and disclosed strong quarterly sales.

United Technologies Corp., up $5.98 to $117.04

The elevator and jet engine maker’s profit and sales both handily surpassed Wall Street estimates.

Comcast Corp., up $1.92 to $36.89

The media company said it picked up more internet subscribers in its latest quarter.

Synchrony Financial, up $2.85 to $29.40

The consumer credit company said it’s settling a lawsuit with Walmart and extending a deal with Sam’s Club.

Capital One Financial Corp., down $5.20 to $78.20

The credit card issuer’s earnings and revenue were weaker than analysts expected.

Abbott Laboratories, down $1.58 to $69.91

The infant formula, drug and medical device company reported disappointing quarterly sales.

Anadarko Petroleum Corp., down $1.20 to $45.88

Energy companies fell as oil prices slipped for the third time in four days.

