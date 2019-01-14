Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Casino proposal prompts tribes to clash over ancestral lands

January 14, 2019 12:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — As one Native American tribe seeks to open Virginia’s first casino, another tribe has lodged an objection over claims to ancestral lands.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Sunday that the Nansemond tribe objects to the Pamunkey tribe’s claim that its ancestral lands stretched as far south as Norfolk. That’s where the Pamunkey have proposed building a $700 million resort and casino.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs would have to approve the casino. Among the things it would consider is the Pamunkey’s claim that it had a presence in what is now Norfolk. The Nansemond tribe claims it inhabited that land, not the Pamunkey.

The Pamunkey’s reservation is about 40 miles east of Richmond. The tribe greeted English settlers at Jamestown in the early 1600s and claims Pocahontas among its lineage.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|20 The Chantilly Engineering, Technology,...
1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
1|22 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army completes 300th Sustainment Brigade Run

Today in History

1919: Peace talks to end World War I begin in Paris