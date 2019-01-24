Listen Live Sports

C&F: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

January 24, 2019 1:40 pm
 
WEST POINT, Va. (AP) _ C&F Financial Corp. (CFFI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The West Point, Virginia-based bank said it had earnings of $1.13 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $28.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $25.9 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $18 million, or $5.15 per share. Revenue was reported as $107.3 million.

C&F shares have dropped 7 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 14 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CFFI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CFFI

