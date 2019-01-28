Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Chemical Financial to acquire TCF in $3.6B all-stock deal

January 28, 2019 8:46 am
 
< a min read
Share       

DETROIT (AP) — Chemical Financial Corp. plans to acquire TCF Financial Corp. in an all-stock deal worth $3.6 billion that will create a Detroit-based bank with $45 billion in assets.

Chemical Financial and Wayzata, Minnesota-based TCF Financial Corp. announced Monday the signing of an agreement that the companies described as a “merger of equals.”

Plans call for TCF to merge into Chemical Financial, and the combined holding company and bank will operate under the TCF name and brand. The company will have more than 500 branches in nine states, with “significant operation centers” including Minneapolis and Chicago.

The deal is subject to regulatory approval.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Defense technology experts share cybersecurity strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Chemical Financial, the holding company for Chemical Bank, last year moved its headquarters from Midland, Michigan, to Detroit and announced plans for a 20-story building downtown.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army's Combat Aviation Brigade prepares for Afghanistan

Today in History

1865: Lincoln signs 13th amendment abolishing slavery

Get our daily newsletter.