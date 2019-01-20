Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Chile says 2 dead, thousands without power after quake

January 20, 2019 11:46 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Chilean officials say a magnitude-6.7 earthquake has killed at least two people and left thousands without electricity in the country’s north.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the Saturday night quake was centered 15.6 kilometers (9.7 miles) south-southwest of the city of Coquimbo, and it had a depth of 53 kilometers (33 miles).

The national emergency service says two people suffered heart attacks due to the quake, which was also felt far to the south in Santiago, the capital.

Officials said about 20,000 people remained without power Sunday in northern Chile.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

A magnitude-8.3 quake hit the same region in 2015, killing more than a dozen people.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|25 The AI Summit: Cybersecurity and...
1|25 Open House for Prospective Students at...
1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor directs operation of the stern gate aboard ship

Today in History

1961: JFK first president to hold live televised news conference