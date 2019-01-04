Listen Live Sports

Citigroup, Honeywell and Salesforce surge

January 4, 2019 4:30 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:

Citigroup Inc., up $2.57 to $55.13

Bank stocks rallied as interest rates turned higher, reversing a steep decrease the day before.

GameStop Corp., up $2.27 to $15.24

The Wall Street Journal reported that the video game retailer has held talks with private equity firms about a possible sale.

Honeywell International Inc., up $4.55 to $134.62

Stocks that tend to do better in times of faster economic growth, including industrials, rallied on Friday.

Salesforce.com Inc., up $7.56 to $137.96

Technology stocks jumped and recovered much of the big losses they took the previous day.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd., down 41 cents to $12.80

Shares of gold miners fell as the price of the metal dropped.

Marathon Petroleum Corp., up $2.88 to $61.65

Energy company stocks rose as oil prices surged.

Cambrex Corp., up $2.56 to $41.70

Signs of strength in the U.S. economy helped smaller companies, which have fared much worse than the rest of the market.

Marriott International Inc., up $6.07 to $107.81

The hotel chain said fewer guest records were compromised than it than previously feared: about 383 million instead of 500 million.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

