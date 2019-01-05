Listen Live Sports

Columbia Gas halts service to about 1,700 in Pennsylvania

January 5, 2019 9:01 pm
 
DONORA, Pa. (AP) — Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania says it’s in the process of shutting off service to about 1,700 customers in Washington County.

The utility company said Saturday that the decision to suspend service has been made “out of an abundance of caution.” The company says there’s no threat to customers.

There’s no timeline for when service will be restored. The company says technicians must turn off all gas meters in the affected area in the state’s southwest corner before performing maintenance and restoring service.

The company did not specifically say why service is off. Warming centers have opened in the area for those affected.

Columbia Gas of Massachusetts has been blamed for a series of September explosions that left one dead, two dozen injured and more than 100 homes and businesses engulfed in flames.

