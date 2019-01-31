Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Czech beer Budvar enjoys rebound in production

January 31, 2019 4:57 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PRAGUE (AP) — Beer production at Budvar, which has been in a long legal dispute with U.S. giant Anheuser-Busch over use of the “Budweiser” brand, increased last year to the second highest level in the brewer’s 123-year history.

Budejovicky Budvar NP, a Czech state-owned brewery, said Thursday that its output rose 3.6 percent in 2018 to 1.602 million hectoliters (42.32 million gallons).

The output growth followed a 4-percent decline in 2017 that was caused by shifting production to a premium brand.

Budvar says its revenues hit a record high last year, reaching 2.6 billion crowns ($114 million), up 7.3 percent from 2018. Other financial results, including profit and export figures, have not been released.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The brewer has been expanding to be able to produce up to 2 billion hectoliters of beer a year.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
2|5 30th Annual SO/LIC Symposium &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Panther paratroopers conduct sunset static line jump

Today in History

1985: Reagan Doctrine is announced

Get our daily newsletter.