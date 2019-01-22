Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Death toll from deadly road accident in Pakistan jumps to 27

January 22, 2019 2:43 am
 
< a min read
Share       

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani officials have raised the death toll from a collision the previous day between a bus and an oil tanker to 27, saying DNA tests are required to identify most of the victims.

Local administrator Shabbir Mengal says that 14 people injured in the accident died overnight at hospitals.

Authorities had earlier said 13 passengers were killed and at least 16 others were injured in Monday’s crash.

Mengal says the bus was going to Baluchistan from the port city of Karachi when the accident took place near the town of Hub. Shortly after the accident, flames engulfed the bus, which was carrying fuel smuggled from neighboring Iran in plastic containers.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Road accidents are common in Pakistan, where traffic laws are weakly enforced.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
1|28 ICIT Winter GOVSummit
1|28 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor directs operation of the stern gate aboard ship

Today in History

1961: JFK first president to hold live televised news conference