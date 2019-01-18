Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Derailed cars removed at Atlanta airport, repairs continue

January 18, 2019 7:18 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ATLANTA (AP) — A crane has removed two derailed commuter train cars at Atlanta’s airport, but repairs continue on the damaged track.

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority says a crane removed the cars Thursday evening. Those cars on an out-of-service train ran off the track late Tuesday and it was not until Thursday that crane arrived to move them. No passengers were on that train and the driver was not hurt.

One line to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was running Thursday night. But rail officials said that line would not be open early Friday because of repairs.

The MARTA website on Friday urged travelers to allow an extra 30 minutes of travel time. The system is running shuttle buses from the nearest station to the airport.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The derailment is still under investigation.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|23 Overcoming the Challenges of Cloud...
1|23 Jumpstart 2019: Accelerating Gov Cloud...
1|24 AFCEA DC January Luncheon - DISA
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Around 100 Air Force 'plungers' participate in annual run

Today in History

1997: Madeleine Albright sworn in as secretary of state