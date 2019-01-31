Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Drug company expands voluntary recall of infant ibuprofen

January 31, 2019 9:05 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J. (AP) — Tris Pharma has expanded its voluntary recall of infant ibuprofen because it may contain overly high concentrations of the drug.

The company, based in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey, announced the move this week.

It says the concentration can be as high as 10 percent above the specified limit. The affected brands include CVS health and Equate and are sold at Walmart, CVS and Family Dollar stores.

Infants already susceptible to the adverse effects of ibuprofen could be at a slightly higher risk if given medication from a recalled bottle. There’s a remote possibility an elevated level of ibuprofen could lead to permanent kidney damage in babies.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Other potential adverse health effects include nausea, vomiting, stomach pain and diarrhea.

Tris Pharma says it hasn’t received any reports of related health problems.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|5 30th Annual SO/LIC Symposium &...
2|5 DOD Endpoint Security Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy SEAL recruits participate in underwater training

Today in History

1984: Navy captain becomes first human satellite

Get our daily newsletter.