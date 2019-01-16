Listen Live Sports

Eagle Bancorp: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

January 16, 2019
 
BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $40.3 million.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based bank said it had earnings of $1.17 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $111.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $87.8 million, beating Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $152.3 million, or $4.42 per share. Revenue was reported as $339.6 million.

Eagle Bancorp shares have climbed 10 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $53.80, a decrease of 12 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EGBN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EGBN

