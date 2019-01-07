Listen Live Sports

Ex-banker on trial for allegedly selling account info

January 7, 2019 8:23 am
 
GENEVA (AP) — A former employee with Swiss bank UBS is going on trial for allegedly selling account information to tax authorities in Germany for over 1 million euros ($1.1 million).

The ex-employee, who has not been officially identified, is accused of having sifted through the bank’s electronic databases and paper documents between 2005 and 2012 and then selling the information for nearly 1.15 million euros.

The defendant allegedly used the money to buy a holiday home in Spain as well as purchasing banned munitions that he kept in his apartment. He faces charges including violating commercial and banking secrecy, and money laundering.

The trial opened Monday in federal criminal court in the southern city of Bellinzona.

The former banker and their lawyer could not immediately be reached for comment. UBS declined to comment, saying it was not party to the case.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

