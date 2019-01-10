Listen Live Sports

Ex-worker says KFC made it difficult for her to breastfeed

January 10, 2019 7:43 am
 
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A former Kentucky Fried Chicken worker is suing two Delaware franchises she says made it difficult to pump breast milk during work, leading to her being unable to breastfeed.

The Wilmington News Journal reports Autumn Lampkins’ lawsuit accuses stores in Camden and Dover of making the task so difficult that her milk supply dried up.

The lawsuit says Lampkin’s was often unable to pump when needed and windows, unlocked doors and cameras stripped her privacy when she was able to pump. It says she was hired a few months before giving birth and was able to pump about once during each 10-hour training shift.

Owner Mitra QSR LLC, of Texas, declined to comment on the gender discrimination and harassment lawsuit. A jury is set to see the case next month.

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com

