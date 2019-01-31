Listen Live Sports

Facebook, GE and Charter Communications surge; Hershey slips

January 31, 2019 4:37 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday:

Microsoft Corp., down $1.95 to $104.43

The technology company reported mixed results, showing growth in its cloud-computing business, but weakness in its key personal computing segment.

Facebook Inc., up $16.27 to $166.69

The social media company reported robust earnings and revenue, with 9 percent growth in its monthly user base.

MasterCard Inc., up $7.11 to $211.13

The credit card company reported better-than-expected financial results, with growth in key purchase volume measures.

General Electric Co., up $1.06 to $10.16

The industrial conglomerate reported strong revenue growth, while also announcing a $1.5 billion settlement related to the financial crisis in 2008.

Charter Communications Inc., up $41.14 to $331.05

The cable company beat Wall Street’s revenue forecast as it added more internet customers.

ConocoPhillips, up $2 to $67.69

Energy company stocks rose along with the price of oil.

United Parcel Service Inc., up $4.21 to $105.40

The package delivery service reported a boost in revenue during the key holiday shopping period.

PulteGroup Inc., up 57 cents to $27.81

Shares of homebuilders jumped following new data showing sales of new U.S. homes soared in November.

