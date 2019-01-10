Listen Live Sports

Fire at Croatia hydro-plant kills 1 worker, 2 still missing

January 10, 2019 8:52 am
 
ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatia’s state TV says a fire at a hydroelectric plant in southern Croatia has killed one worker and authorities are still searching for two more.

The report said that three more people have been hospitalized after the fire erupted in the Plat plant on Thursday that is located near the ancient walled city of Dubrovnik on the Adriatic coast.

Officials say the fire has been extinguished and an investigation has started to determine what caused it. The Plat complex is important for energy supplies in the area.

