Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Fiserv buys First Data for $22B, creating fintech giant

January 16, 2019 8:12 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Fiserv is buying First Data in a $22 billion all-stock deal, creating a giant player in the payments and financial technology sector.

First Data shareholders will receive about .30 shares of Fiserv for every share of First Data they own, according to the deal announced Wednesday, a premium of about 29 percent.

The deal will leave Fiserv shareholders with 57.5 percent of the combined company. First Data shareholders will own the remaining 42.5 percent.

Fiserv, based in Brookfield, Wisconsin, specializes in financial services technology related to electronic payments and processing. First Data, based in New York, says it facilitates $2.4 trillion in transactions each year.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The deal was approved by the boards of both companies and is expected to close in the second half of the year, pending regulatory approval.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|22 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
1|23 Jumpstart 2019: Accelerating Gov Cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors conduct search and rescue training

Today in History

1977: President Carter pardons draft dodgers