Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Forum on Opportunity Zones in Baltimore schedule

January 14, 2019 5:15 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BALTIMORE (AP) — A forum on a program designed to spark economic development in distressed communities is taking place in Baltimore.

The Kemp Forum on Opportunity Zones will be held Monday afternoon at City Garage in Port Covington.

It will include political and business leaders discussing how the program can help Baltimore and other places.

Mayor Catherine Pugh is scheduled to speak, as well as Margaret Anadu, who is a managing director of the Goldman Sachs Urban Investment Group.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Of the 149 areas in Maryland designated as Opportunity Zones by the U.S. Treasury, 42 are located in Baltimore, including one in Port Covington.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|20 The Chantilly Engineering, Technology,...
1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
1|22 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army completes 300th Sustainment Brigade Run

Today in History

1919: Peace talks to end World War I begin in Paris