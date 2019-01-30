Listen Live Sports

General Dynamics: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

January 30, 2019 8:03 am
 
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) _ General Dynamics Corp. (GD) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $909 million.

The Falls Church, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $3.07 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.98 per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $10.38 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.29 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.35 billion, or $11.18 per share. Revenue was reported as $36.19 billion.

General Dynamics shares have risen 12 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has increased slightly more than 5 percent. The stock has declined 22 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GD

