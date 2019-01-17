Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Gymboree begins winding down operations after 2nd bankruptcy

January 17, 2019 8:39 am
 
1 min read
Share       

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Gymboree has filed for bankruptcy protection for a second time in as many years, but this time the children’s clothing retailer will begin winding down operations for good.

The San Francisco company said late Wednesday that it will close all of its Gymboree and Crazy 8 stores and attempt sell its Janie and Jack business, intellectual property and online business.

“The company has worked diligently in recent months to explore options for Gymboree Group and its brands, and we are saddened and highly disappointed that we must move ahead with a wind-down of the Gymboree and Crazy 8 businesses,” CEO Shaz Kahng said in a prepared statement.

Gymboree, which began offering classes for mothers and their children in 1976, runs 380 Gymboree stores in the U.S. and Canada. When it first sought Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in June 2017, it ran 1,300 stores.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The company has suffered in the post-recession years like almost all mall-based retail stores. Steep declines in mall traffic and the shift online have devastated many traditional retailers. This week, 132-year-old department-store chain Sears averted liquidation when billionaire Eddie Lampert won tentative approval for a $5 billion plan to keep it in business.

The holidays, the most important time of the year in retail, was not nearly as robust as most had expected it to be. Macy’s suffered its worst-ever day of trading after putting up lackluster holiday numbers, and Kohl’s reported a dramatic slowdown from a year ago. Macy’s is considered a barometer of spending in malls.

Before the opening bell Thursday, retailers were among the worst performers on the S&P 500.

Gymboree was bought by the private equity firm Bain Capital for $1.8 billion in 2010 and taken private.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
1|22 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
1|23 Overcoming the Challenges of Cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines participate in a live-fire exercise aboard ship

Today in History

1946: Creation of the Central Intelligence Group, predecessor to CIA