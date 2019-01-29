Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Harley-Davidson 4Q revenue weak, motorcycle shipments down

January 29, 2019 9:38 am
 
1 min read
Share       

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Harley-Davidson’s fourth-quarter profit dropped from a year earlier, stung by a large restructuring expense. While its adjusted results met Wall Street’s view, revenue was pressured by lower sales in the motorcycle segment and a decline in shipments.

Shares slid 6 percent in morning trading Tuesday.

The motorcycle maker earned $495,000, or less than a penny a share, for the period ended Dec. 31. A year earlier the Milwaukee-based company earned $8.3 million, or 5 cents per share.

The latest quarter included a restructuring expense of $19.4 million. Excluding that and the impact of tariffs, earnings were 17 cents per share, in line with the estimates of analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Motorcycle sales totaled $955.6 million. Including financial services results, total revenue was $1.15 billion. Wall Street predicted $1.05 billion in revenue.

Sales for the motorcycle segment declined in the quarter, with shipments down 7.9 percent to 43,489.

For the year, Harley-Davidson Inc. reported a profit of $531.5 million, or $3.19 per share, on revenue of $4.97 billion.

Looking ahead, the company forecast shipments of between 53,000 and 58,000 for the first quarter and a range of 217,000 to 222,000 for the full year.

_____

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HOG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HOG

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army staff sgt. re-enlists aboard aircraft

Today in History

1789: George Washington is elected president

Get our daily newsletter.