Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Herbalife chief resigns over comments made before taking job

January 9, 2019 7:58 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shares of Herbalife are down more than 2 percent after the resignation of CEO Richard Goudis over comments he made before he became the company’s top executive.

The company did not release any details about the exact comment, but said late Tuesday that they were unrelated to Herbalife’s financial reporting. The Los Angeles company said the comments are contrary to its expense-related policies and business practices, inconsistent with its standards, and don’t reflect its culture.

The company did not respond immediately early Wednesday when asked for more details.

Goudis, who became CEO in 2017, will be replaced on an interim basis by former CEO Michael Johnson, Herbalife’s executive chairman.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.is looking among its own senior executives for a permanent replacement.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard members practice rope climbing techniques

Today in History

1943: FDR first president to travel by airplane